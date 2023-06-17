OFFICIAL: Møller and Zornoza renew with Real Madrid

Real Madrid has announced their two contract renewals for this season which appear to be the only renewals considered.

On June 9 Claudia Zornoza’s renewal was announced to be for one more year, until June 30th 2024. Zornoza has featured in 79 games across the last two seasons. The midfielder scored 10 goals and gave 17 assists. Except for the goal contributions, Zornoza is possibly one of the first names on the starting lineup sheet since the moment she arrived at Real Madrid.

She was awarded Real Madrid’s player of the 2021/22 season by receiving the most Mahou 5-star Player of the Month awards in the season which is a fan-voted award given out in the beginning of each new month. When the team was struggling to get out of a slump in the beginning of the last season and had issues with injuries in the squad, Zornoza was always available and ready to keep the team afloat. That award is just one of the proofs of how important she was in making the comeback at the end of the season.

No one doubts her importance in the team, and I could go on to talk about all the times when she was main piece of the puzzle, but I’d like to point out a different thing. In the game that was labeled “the game that changed football”, in el clásico on Camp Nou, Zornoza’s long-range goal made 90 thousand people silent for a while. If you ask me, it had to be her. She deserved that moment. The comeback from the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals was unlikely but that one goal gave Madridistas some light in a nerve-wracking match.

Caroline Møller renewed for 2 more years, until June 30th 2025. The Danish forward featured in 72 matches, scoring 10 goals and 3 assists in the two-year period.

Møller came to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 from Inter Milan as a free agent. Her Real Madrid career is characterized by moving positions in the front line. Despite coming as a center forward, she’s also used to playing on wing a lot. It’s also something that she said - that she feels good going wide.

The man who brought her to the club, David Aznar, played her on the wing for the first two months at the club. However, after trying her in the center one time in the last 10 minutes of a game, the manager put her to play the striker role for the rest of his term. That was until December 2021 when Aznar was fired. Until then, the Danish international scored 5 goals and assisted 1. Alberto Toril came after the dismissal of David Aznar and ever since he arrived, he played her on the wing. It was only in the last few weeks of this season that he decided to put her on the striker position.

A year and a half of switching positions later, Møller managed to regain the trust of the club to stay with Las Blancas for 2 more years. One of her most iconic moments was her goal and assist in the Madrid derby in March 2022. The match ended 0-2 and she participated in both goals, while playing on the right wing the whole game. Except for that, on the striker position she managed a hattrick and an assist against Breidablik in Champions League, which was Madrid’s second ever game in the UWCL group stage.