Fede Valverde denies Chelsea rumors

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde received a tribute from his lifelong club Peñarol. The Uruguayan team named one of their training fields after Valverde, who actually made his debut for them before moving to the Spanish capital years ago.

Valverde was asked about the rumors suggesting that he could be on his way out of Real Madrid and the midfielder decided to deny all of them.

“No, no, I am a Real Madrid player. I’m trying to enjoy each and every moment and I want to leave my mark in this team, which is the world’s greatest. I also want to keep winning trophies for the fans,” he explained.

Valverde was rumored to be on Real Madrid’s transfer block after the signing of Jude Bellingham, even more so considering that Los Blancos will have seven midfielders for three spots if Kroos, Modric and Ceballos all extend their contracts. However, it looks like Valverde will not go anywhere.