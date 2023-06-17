CONFIRMED lineups: Castilla vs Eldense; Time, TV channels and how to watch online

The day has come: Castilla face Eldense at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in the first of two playoff finals. Raúl has made several surprising changes to the team recently, but after a fantastic 3-0 win against Barcelona Atlètic, the 45-year-old saw no reason to make major changes. Castilla will start with the same team as in the previous game.

Key player Sergio Arribas came on and was crucial against Barcelona in his first game back from injury, but has seemingly been assessed as not ready to start today either. He is on the bench, along with the likes of Iker Bravo (who also scored an important goal from the bench in the previous game), Vinícius Tobias and Óscar Aranda.

Castilla starting XI: Luis López – Pablo Ramón, Álvaro Carrillo, Rafa Marín, Marvel, Peter Federico – Mario Martín, Carlos Dotor, Álvaro Martín – Nico Paz, Álvaro Rodríguez. Nico Paz, Álvaro Rodríguez.

On the bench: Lucas Cañizares, Vinícius Tobias, Theo Zidane, Sergio Arribas, Álvaro Leiva, Javier Villar, Iker Bravo, Óscar Aranda, Rafel Obrador, Edgar Pujol, Manuel Ángel and Gonzalo García.

Many were concerned that Castilla would lose key players for this match, as the Spanish U19 national team have matches coming up. Five players ended up being included in the U19 squad: Edgar Pujol, David Jiménez, Manuel Ángel, César Palacios and Gonzalo García. They miss the return leg but are available for this game. Fortunately for Castilla, none of these have been regulars in the starting line-up this season, although Edgar has played several games and Gonzalo has had some fine displays recently.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRIMERA RFEF

Date: June 17, 2023

Time: 19:30 CEST, 01:30 pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, Madrid, Spain.

Available Streaming: InSports TV, Real Madrid TV*

*Usually only for people living in Spain.