OFFICIAL: Esther leaves Real Madrid

Real Madrid announced the departure of Esther González on social media on June 5th. With 39 goals an 8 assists in 77 matches, the Spanish international leaves the club as its highest goal scorer in this brief history of the women’s section.

Aside from the high number of goal contributions, I’d like to point out the poker of goals she scored against Sturm Graz in the very first match of 2022/23 season. It was the semifinal match of the mini tournament in the round 1 of Champions League qualifiers and out of 6 goals scored that game, 4 of them were hers. That was the first and, so far, the only poker in the history of Real Madrid Femenino. I was lucky enough to have seen it live on the stadium.

Esther posted her farewell message on Instagram three days after the club’s official announcement:

First of all, I wanted to thank everyone for the love and support received, I have felt tremendously lucky to have belonged to this great family. It has been a personal success to have worn this shirt and see how I have far exceeded everything I could have imagined. I leave tremendously proud of having left everything on the field in each game. I have been privileged to have the companions that I have had. The moments that we have spent, all the laughter, the joys, the defeats, your love and admiration that I feel towards you I keep forever in a corner of my heart.

Finally she concluded with her feelings about the end of the season, which are more than understandable.

I would have liked to say goodbye to all of you and, of course, with the club’s first title, since I have and have worked every day to achieve it and with the greatest energy and enthusiasm possible to add and reap the victories that we deserved and you deserve. I wish all the luck in the world to this team and to the growth of the club. Although the story we are creating is short, this group is worth more than its entire brief life.

Esther’s second and final season in the white club ended on bench for the most important match in history of this section to date. Two years of dedication, saving a good part of last season when everything went downhill, and all the contributions she made, to not get onto the pitch to even try to save the cup final. She’s aware of how unfair that decision was, and hopefully she’s not the only one. The forward didn’t receive a contract renewal offer and it was already rumored she’s at the club’s door at the beginning of May.

Best of luck to Esther wherever her path leads her next.