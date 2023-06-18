Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Arribas to the rescue

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

Sergio Arribas saves us again

Just 20 % possession in the first half

Silly individual mistakes

Should Iker Bravo take more minutes from Álvaro Rodríguez?

The difference in experience

Another good performance from Nico Paz

Brahim and Joselu vs Arribas and Álvaro

Do we believe in Kylian Mbappé?

Are squad numbers important?

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)