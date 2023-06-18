 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 18 June 2023

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Brazil v Guinea - International Friendly Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Arribas to the rescue once again. Castilla still have a good chance of promotion against a much tougher opponent. Ruben Skjerping covered in the game in detail in his post match report.

Disgusting behavior once again.

Racism again reared its ugly head in a friendly between Brazil and Guinea, where the five-time world champions played with an all-black uniform in the first half to support a campaign against the very same scourge in our society. Brazil came out 4-1 winners in which Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Militao all got on the score sheet.

Strange Development.

Why would they announce it now though? Unless......

Which one would give us most trouble?

Los Blancos managed to get all 6 points against each of the teams relegated this year.

Poll

Which of these teams would RM drop most points against?

view results
  • 26%
    Granada
    (14 votes)
  • 11%
    Las Palmas
    (6 votes)
  • 7%
    Alaves
    (4 votes)
  • 54%
    None of them would be a problem
    (29 votes)
53 votes total Vote Now

ICYMI: We’re still talking about Mbappe.

In this Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan and Diego discuss a whole range of topics from how far away are we from the first billion dollar contract to their thoughts on the new Bernabeu / new Camp Nou designs. Give it a listen.

