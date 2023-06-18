Daily Thread: 18 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Arribas to the rescue once again. Castilla still have a good chance of promotion against a much tougher opponent. Ruben Skjerping covered in the game in detail in his post match report.

FT: RM Castilla 1 - 1 CD Eldense



The promotion to the Segunda will be decided in the 2nd leg on 25/6. pic.twitter.com/TUuUJidzwR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 17, 2023

Disgusting behavior once again.

Racism again reared its ugly head in a friendly between Brazil and Guinea, where the five-time world champions played with an all-black uniform in the first half to support a campaign against the very same scourge in our society. Brazil came out 4-1 winners in which Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Militao all got on the score sheet.

❗️Viní Jr’s friend Felipe Silva was subjected to racism before the match. While arriving, a security guard approached him, took a banana out of his pocket & said ‘Hands up, this is my gun for you’. @geglobo pic.twitter.com/NTrMgdncOr — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 17, 2023

The incident between Viní Jr’s friend & the security guard has been reported to the police. @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/ZDxyU9tQMA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 17, 2023

Strange Development.

Why would they announce it now though? Unless......

BREAKING: Brazil to announce by June end that Carlo Ancelotti will be their new manager in 2024. @geglobo #rmalive pic.twitter.com/wO0FbLtMrX — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 17, 2023

Which one would give us most trouble?

Los Blancos managed to get all 6 points against each of the teams relegated this year.

Poll Which of these teams would RM drop most points against? Granada

Las Palmas

Alaves

None of them would be a problem vote view results 26% Granada (14 votes)

11% Las Palmas (6 votes)

7% Alaves (4 votes)

54% None of them would be a problem (29 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

| Official La Liga 2023-24 update:



✅ Promoted:

• Granada

• Las Palmas

• Alavés



❌ Relegated

• Elche

• Espanyol

• Real Valladolid pic.twitter.com/GaUj5F34gb — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 17, 2023

ICYMI: We’re still talking about Mbappe.

In this Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan and Diego discuss a whole range of topics from how far away are we from the first billion dollar contract to their thoughts on the new Bernabeu / new Camp Nou designs. Give it a listen.