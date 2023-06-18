Daily Thread: 18 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.
Here We Go!!
| Joselu to Real Madrid— HERE WE GO! @FabrizioRomano #rmalive ✅⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ySFKLBXMkB— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 17, 2023
| Joselu will REDUCE his salary to join Real Madrid. @FabrizioRomano #rmalive pic.twitter.com/EzhTjaZDTD— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 17, 2023
All to play for.
Arribas to the rescue once again. Castilla still have a good chance of promotion against a much tougher opponent. Ruben Skjerping covered in the game in detail in his post match report.
FT: RM Castilla 1 - 1 CD Eldense— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 17, 2023
The promotion to the Segunda will be decided in the 2nd leg on 25/6. pic.twitter.com/TUuUJidzwR
Disgusting behavior once again.
Racism again reared its ugly head in a friendly between Brazil and Guinea, where the five-time world champions played with an all-black uniform in the first half to support a campaign against the very same scourge in our society. Brazil came out 4-1 winners in which Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Militao all got on the score sheet.
❗️Viní Jr’s friend Felipe Silva was subjected to racism before the match. While arriving, a security guard approached him, took a banana out of his pocket & said ‘Hands up, this is my gun for you’. @geglobo pic.twitter.com/NTrMgdncOr— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 17, 2023
The incident between Viní Jr’s friend & the security guard has been reported to the police. @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/ZDxyU9tQMA— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 17, 2023
Strange Development.
Why would they announce it now though? Unless......
BREAKING: Brazil to announce by June end that Carlo Ancelotti will be their new manager in 2024. @geglobo #rmalive pic.twitter.com/wO0FbLtMrX— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 17, 2023
Which one would give us most trouble?
Los Blancos managed to get all 6 points against each of the teams relegated this year.
Poll
Which of these teams would RM drop most points against?
-
26%
Granada
-
11%
Las Palmas
-
7%
Alaves
-
54%
None of them would be a problem
| Official La Liga 2023-24 update:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 17, 2023
✅ Promoted:
• Granada
• Las Palmas
• Alavés
❌ Relegated
• Elche
• Espanyol
• Real Valladolid pic.twitter.com/GaUj5F34gb
ICYMI: We’re still talking about Mbappe.
In this Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan and Diego discuss a whole range of topics from how far away are we from the first billion dollar contract to their thoughts on the new Bernabeu / new Camp Nou designs. Give it a listen.
Loading comments...