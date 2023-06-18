Nico Paz could feature in Real Madrid’s preseason stage in the United States -report

Real Madrid Castilla attacker Nico Paz has made some impressive progress in recent months and first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti is considering including him in the squad list for the upcoming preseason stage in the United States, according to a report published on AS.

Paz started the season with Alvaro Arbeloa’s Juvenil team. Not only he carried Juvenil to the treble, he also ended up establishing himself as a crucial starter for Raul’s Castilla team later in the season. He’s considered one of the most promising players in La Fabrica and even Toni Kroos praised him weeks ago.

“This kid should be training with us every single day, he’s extremely good,” said Kroos.

Next season will still be too soon for Paz to earn minutes with the first team, but Real Madrid should definitely develop him the right way as it looks like he could be a relevant player in the near future.