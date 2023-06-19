Managing Madrid Podcast: Florentino Perez: “No”; UEFA Nations League Final Reaction

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Should Fran Garcia be playing more for Spain?

Luka Modric’s performance and coming so close yet again

Has the UEFA Nations League been a positive addition?

Spain’s body language in the PK shootout?

David Carvajal: underrated PK taker

How good is Spain actually?

Nacho’s tackle / injury

Carvajal’s post game quotes

Was Florentino Perez telling the truth to that fan about not signing any more players after Joselu?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)