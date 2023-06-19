 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 19 June 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
FBL-EURO-2024-QUALIFIER-FRA-TRAINING Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Congrats to Spain!

We all know my thoughts concerning the Nations League (*cough* moneygrab / glorified friendly / let the players go on vacation *cough*), but a trophy is still a trophy. Congrats to Spain and the Real Madrid players (Nacho, Carvajal, Fran, and Joselu)

A Win But At What Cost?

Interesting news concerning our RM legend - Luka!

So What Next?

Joselu? Big Sale? Carlo to Brazil 2024? Zidane? Jude Learning Spanish? It’s June 19 and we have two months until the next season (August 24th). A lot (and a little) can happen between now and then. So grab your popcorn. It’s just about to get interesting.

Obligatory GIFs for the Cover Star:

Cheers,

Juninho

