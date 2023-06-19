Daily Thread: 19 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Jesuninho!

————————

Congrats to Spain!

We all know my thoughts concerning the Nations League (*cough* moneygrab / glorified friendly / let the players go on vacation *cough*), but a trophy is still a trophy. Congrats to Spain and the Real Madrid players (Nacho, Carvajal, Fran, and Joselu)

Real Madrid past & present. pic.twitter.com/W5ogoRo9vt — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 19, 2023

A Win But At What Cost?

Interesting news concerning our RM legend - Luka!

Luka Modrić on Saudi proposals: “I’ve decided my future, the choice is very clear in my mind — but I won’t say or announce anything today”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/1mH5i36Ur4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

So What Next?

Joselu? Big Sale? Carlo to Brazil 2024? Zidane? Jude Learning Spanish? It’s June 19 and we have two months until the next season (August 24th). A lot (and a little) can happen between now and then. So grab your popcorn. It’s just about to get interesting.

Joselu: "My transfer to Real Madrid? So now we can trust the internet?" @tjcope pic.twitter.com/iLwUeOxL1o — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 18, 2023

Obligatory GIFs for the Cover Star:

Cheers,

Juninho