OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign Joselu

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Spanish attacker Joselu Mato, who joins the club on a year-long loan deal with an option for Madrid to buy him permanently at the end of said loan. He will be unveiled this Tuesday at Valdebebas.

Joselu is making his return to Real Madrid now that he is 33 years old. He played two seasons for Real Madrid Castilla and made his debut with the first team under Jose Mourinho in 2011. Joselu is now a UEFA Nations League champion after the Spanish national team conquered the tournament this Sunday.

The Spanish attacker completed very notable performances for Espanyol last season and he will be a good option for Ancelotti’s offensive line. However, it looks like Real Madrid would still need to sign a more reliable striker to replace Karim Benzema. Whether that ends up happening or not remains to be seen.