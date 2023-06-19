Pep Guardiola: “All of you know where Mbappe wants to go.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer, saying he knows where the Frenchman wants to go — hinting at Mbappe’s desire to join Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s future has been the subject of intense speculation after he revealed that he will not extend his contract with PSG, which expires in 2024. The 24-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for years, and Florentino Perez has reportedly made him their top target to replace Karim Benzema. Although, the signing may not arrive until next season — if at all.

Some reports have also suggested that Manchester City could enter the race for Mbappe. Guardiola, who faced Mbappe twice in European competition, has praised his quality and potential, but ruled out any chance of bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking at the Puma Legends Trophy event, Guardiola said: “We will not sign Kylian Mbappe, he’s not joining Man City — all of you know where he wants to go.”

Meanwhile, if Real Madrid wait to sign Mbappe as a free agent in 2024, they are in real risk of running dry on goals next season, as their only striker signing so far, Joselu, is not going to replace Benzema’s prolific goal record.

All that could change if Real Madrid pull off a transfer coup for Mbappe this summer.