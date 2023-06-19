Gary Lineker praises Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid

Gary Lineker, the former Barcelona and England striker, has hailed Jude Bellingham’s transfer to Real Madrid as a “fabulous” move for the young midfielder.

Bellingham, 19, joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth an initial £88.5m, which could rise to £115m with add-ons. He signed a six-year contract with the Spanish giants and was officially presented as a Real Madrid player on June 15.

Lineker, who now works as a pundit for La Liga TV, spoke exclusively to the channel about Bellingham’s move and how he fits in at Real Madrid.

“I think it’s a fabulous move for Jude Bellingham,” Lineker said. “We all know how successful Real Madrid have been – the 14 Champions Leagues, their record is remarkable. They are, I think, in the World’s big three football clubs. It’s probably Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United in terms of stature.

“For Jude Bellingham… Firstly, to learn his trade in Germany, which is a brilliant footballing country, was good for him. He’s clearly incredibly mature – he was captaining a club like Dortmund in his teens.”

Lineker added that Real Madrid and Bellingham are a great fit for each other.

“I think this is a good step for him. We all know Real Madrid is a proper football club. I’m biased toward Barcelona, you know we don’t love Real Madrid in Barcelona, to put it mildly.

“But they are a sensational football club, an incredibly successful football club and they play brilliant football. When you look at the players they’ve got, and some of the youngsters that will come through alongside Bellingham – who’s a real leader – I think it’s going to be really interesting to follow.”