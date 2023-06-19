Ancelotti reaches agreement to coach Brazil in 2024 -report

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and the Brazilian Football Federation have reached an agreement which will see the Italian coach managing La Canarinha starting in the summer of 2024, according to a report published on Globoesporte. In the meantime, Brazil will appoint an interim coach, per that same report.

The writing seems to be on the wall and the 2023-2024 season will almost certainly be Ancelotti’s last in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid’s most likely candidates to replace him will be either Castilla’s Raul Gonzalez or Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, depending on how the two of them fare this upcoming season in their respective clubs.

It won’t be easy for Real Madrid’s players to compete at a high level knowing that Ancelotti will be on his way out. What kind of authority will the Italian coach have when his tenure has an expiration date?