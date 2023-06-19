Brazil considering hiring Davide Ancelotti this summer to help with transition — report

The Brazilian Football Association are considering appointing Carlo Ancelotti’s son and Real Madrid assistant coach, Davide, in a coaching role with the national team, according to a report published in ESPN today.

Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil have reportedly already agreed to a deal which would make the current Real Madrid manager Brazil’s head coach in 2024. The plan, then, according to ESPN’s report, is to bring in Davide now to help with the transition while Carlo finishes his Real Madrid contract.

The CBF are impressed by Carlo Ancelotti’s work at Real Madrid and believe he can lead Brazil to glory in the future.

However, Ancelotti has a contract with Real Madrid until 2025 and has no intention of leaving the club before then. The CBF are aware of this and are willing to wait for him, but they also want to prepare for the transition period after Tite’s departure.

That’s where Davide Ancelotti comes in. The 33-year-old is currently an assistant coach at Real Madrid, working alongside his father. He has also been an assistant at Bayern Munich and Napoli under Ancelotti.

The CBF hope that Davide Ancelotti can help with the transition from Tite to Carlo Ancelotti, bringing continuity and innovation to the national team. They also believe that he can learn from Tite.

Carlo Ancelotti has also expressed his admiration for Brazilian football in the past, saying that it is “a dream” to coach the national team. He has coached several Brazilian stars throughout his career, such as Ronaldo, Kaka, Marcelo, Casemiro; and now, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, and Eder Militao.