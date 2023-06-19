Bellingham: “I like to dribble and win tackles, that’s the most fun”

New Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham spoke to Real Madrid TV in an interview today where he gave insight on his best attributes as a footballer, as well as what he’s looking forward to the most at Real Madrid.

On his best attributes

“My greatest quality is that I can do a bit of everything. That’s my best strength and it allows me to play in different positions on the pitch. I like to dribble and win tackles, that’s the most fun, but I think my strongest point is that I can do a bit of everything.”

On what he’s eager to learn

“It’s an honour to play with these players, to learn from them and hopefully win with them. It’s nice when you can absorb so much from your teammates on and off the pitch. I’m going to be like a sponge while I’m here and learn from everyone.”

On his first day stepping into the Bernabeu (soon)

“It’s hard to imagine my first day at the Bernabéu. It’s going to be unlike anything else. I’ve been at Dortmund for three years and the stadium and the fans are unbelievable, but the Bernabéu is unique and unbelievable. I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans, giving everything I can and winning.”

On Carlo Ancelotti

“He’s a special coach. His achievements and the trophies he has won speak for themselves. Any football coach and footballer would tell you how remarkable he is. His comments about me were very special and influenced me in my decision. I’m looking forward to playing for him and giving it everything for him.”

His message to Madridistas

“Hello, madridistas around the world. I’m really looking forward to playing for you. Now I am here. Thank you very much for your warm welcome. I’ve seen all the messages. Thanks for everything so far. Hala Madrid!”