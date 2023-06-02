Real Madrid demands disciplinary action against Tebas for Vinicius case

Real Madrid has requested the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to initiate a disciplinary proceeding against Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, for his remarks on social media regarding the case of Vinicius Junior, who suffered a racist attack in Mestalla during the match against Valencia.

The club led by Florentino Perez has collected all the messages that Tebas posted on Twitter about the incident and has concluded that he twisted Vinicius’s words and exposed the player to public scrutiny with the sole intention of deflecting attention and evading the real problem of racism in football.

Real Madrid also reminds that this is not the first time that Tebas attacks Vinicius after being a victim of a racist assault. In 2020, the Brazilian forward was insulted by some fans of Espanyol during a game at the RCDE Stadium. Tebas then accused Vinicius of provoking the crowd with his gestures and said that he should be more respectful.

Tebas, meanwhile, has defended himself by saying that he and La Liga have been alone in denouncing racism and that neither the CSD, nor the RFEF, nor Real Madrid have supported them. He also claimed that he has always condemned any form of discrimination and violence in football and that he has nothing against Vinicius or Real Madrid.

The CSD has not yet responded to Real Madrid’s request, but it is expected that it will study the case and decide whether to take any measures against Tebas. The conflict between Real Madrid and La Liga has escalated in recent months due to various issues such as the Super League project, the TV rights distribution and the scheduling of matches.