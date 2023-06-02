Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Ranking the best #9s in Real and Barca history

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers questions like:

- Are Barcelona not active enough in the transfer market? Do they need to sign a right-back and another winger?

- What are the dominoes of Karim Benzema’s decision? Who will Real Madrid sign?

- How many big signings will Real Madrid make this summer?

- Will Real Madrid ever threaten to leave La Liga?

- End of season awards

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

