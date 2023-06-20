 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 20 June 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Republic of Ireland V France. 2024 European Championship Qualifying, Group B. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Our New Number Nueve?

Today is presentation day for Joselu! Honestly, I think he’s a great new add to the squad. I’d prefer for him to be a backup but I think he’ll be a steady veteran and goalscoring striker for the season.

A Completed Forward Line?

Lately Marca has been reporting that Joselu will be the last signing for the summer. I don’t believe it (as I think we’ll sign some forward), but Marca continues their to double down on this report.

Essa Camisa Acqui Tem Historia*

*translation: this kit here has history*

All reports indicate that Carlo Ancelotti will be the Brazilian NT manager in 2024. First and foremost, congrats to him! This is a HUGE accomplishment as the first international manager of Brazil. Honestly, Carlo may have one of the best coaching resumes of all time.

...But Trouble in Paradise?

Reports that Carlo and Real Madrid currently have a troubled relationship with the Brazil leaks and lack of forward signings. IMO (even without the tinge of CarloOut in my soul), it’s a weird relationship having Carlo/Brazil wait until 2024. Everyone will second guess him for the 23/24 season and he’ll have a difficult time asserting authority if things go wrong. But oh well.

