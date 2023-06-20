Daily Thread: 20 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Our New Number Nueve?

Today is presentation day for Joselu! Honestly, I think he’s a great new add to the squad. I’d prefer for him to be a backup but I think he’ll be a steady veteran and goalscoring striker for the season.

Joselu’s presentation day is today. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sp4C4OH3pR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 20, 2023

A Completed Forward Line?

Lately Marca has been reporting that Joselu will be the last signing for the summer. I don’t believe it (as I think we’ll sign some forward), but Marca continues their to double down on this report.

Fede Valverde will continue playing in attack next season. @marca pic.twitter.com/876q4258VA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 19, 2023

Essa Camisa Acqui Tem Historia*

*translation: this kit here has history*

All reports indicate that Carlo Ancelotti will be the Brazilian NT manager in 2024. First and foremost, congrats to him! This is a HUGE accomplishment as the first international manager of Brazil. Honestly, Carlo may have one of the best coaching resumes of all time.

Carlo Ancelotti will become Brazil's coach when his Real Madrid contract ends in 2024, reports @geglobo pic.twitter.com/ymihRjFyyg — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 19, 2023

...But Trouble in Paradise?

Reports that Carlo and Real Madrid currently have a troubled relationship with the Brazil leaks and lack of forward signings. IMO (even without the tinge of CarloOut in my soul), it’s a weird relationship having Carlo/Brazil wait until 2024. Everyone will second guess him for the 23/24 season and he’ll have a difficult time asserting authority if things go wrong. But oh well.

JUST IN: The relationship between Ancelotti and Real Madrid board is "getting tense", because of the leaks about joining Brazil in 2024 AND the club's decision NOT to make big signings. @relevo #rmalive pic.twitter.com/DvPlUlgPJ8 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 19, 2023

