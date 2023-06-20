 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ceballos still considering his options -sources

He has not made his decision, according to MARCA. The midfielder knows that finding playing time would be tough after the signing of Bellingham, club sources told Managing Madrid.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid V Athletic Club De Bilbao - La Liga Santander Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos hasn’t made a final decision about his future and would still be considering his options, according to a report published on MARCA. Ceballos is aware of the fact that he would not have a prominent role in the Spanish capital after the signing of Jude Bellingham and he wants to play more minutes than he did last season, club sources told Managing Madrid.

If Ceballos ends up signing a new deal with Real Madrid, Los Blancos would have seven midfielders in the rotation. Furthermore, Carlo Ancelotti has been reluctant to relegate the veterans Kroos and Modric to a reserve role, so Ceballos is probably right when he is questioning his role in Madrid next season.

Still, Ceballos hasn’t received many offers from other clubs, so staying in Real Madrid and hoping to earn more minutes when he’s given the chance to play might be his best shot.

