Joselu will wear number 14 for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s newest signing Joselu Mato will wear number 14 this season, the club revealed during the attacker’s presentation. That means that Madrid’s number 9 is still available after the departure of Karim Benzema.

Naturally, that could mean that Real Madrid’s transfer window might not be over, contrary to what president Florentino Perez himself told some young fans early this week. Perez was asked if there would be any more signings after Joselu and he just said ‘no’.

It’s quite clear and obvious that Real Madrid need some more reinforcements on offense. Asking Rodrygo, Vinicius, Joselu and Brahim to produce those many goals would be unrealistic, but the club are still very pessimistic about their chances of signing Harry Kane away from Tottenham. PSG’s Kylian Mbappe would be a dream signing for Madrid, but the player himself said that he will stay in the French capital this upcoming season.

All things considered, Real Madrid will likely need to dig deep to replace Benzema in an efficient way.