Taylor Swift announced as first concert at the new Santiago Bernabeu in May 2024

Taylor Swift, who has sold out every stadium in the US nearly 3x over, will perform in Spain at the new Santiago Bernabeu on May 30th, 2024.

This is the first major event announcement and concert announcement in connection to the new stadium. The stadium has been build with concerts in mind, a rigorous acoustic-study was done and technology was installed to prepare for major international concerts.

The concert will be the only Taylor Swift concert in Spain as part of the “European Eras Tour”, all of the dates were released this Tuesday. Tickets for all dates in the tour will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last. Expectation is for demand to be once again unprecedented and for each concert to sell out, despite being outside the US.

The Taylor Swift concert aligns perfectly with the goals of the remodel Santiago Bernabeu to be used as more than just a soccer stadium, but to be used near daily for various events both sporting and non-sporting. The club called the remodel of the Bernabeu, “ a turning point in the history of Real Madrid” after agreeing to a deal with Legends:

The Board of Directors of Real Madrid C.F. at its meeting yesterday ratified an agreement with Sixth Street, an investment firm, and Legends, a premium experiences company for sports and live venue organizations, with the objective of elevating the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as a unique venue and a worldwide benchmark for leisure and entertainment.

As part of the long-term partnership, Real Madrid will receive approximately €360m to be invested across any of the Club’s activities. Through this alliance, Sixth Street acquires the right to participate in the operation of certain new businesses of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium for twenty years. In addition, Legends will contribute its experience and knowledge in the operation of large stadiums and leisure centers, allowing for the optimization of the management of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The transformation of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium will be a turning point in the history of Real Madrid. This alliance with Sixth Street and Legends, world leaders in their respective disciplines, will be fundamental in providing unique experiences in a stadium where multiple events can be hosted throughout the year. This agreement strengthens our goal of continuing to significantly increase the stadium’s revenues from both sporting and other types of events.