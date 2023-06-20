Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Mbappe’s talent vs his baggage — worth it?

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

How important is the UEFA Nations League, actually?

The parade in Spain

Gavi getting insulted during Spain’s victory celebrations

Joselu not getting the 9

.. Does that mean Kylian Mbappe goes to Real Madrid?

Is Mbappe worth the baggage?

Goncalo Ramos

And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/churrosytacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas