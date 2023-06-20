Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Mbappe’s talent vs his baggage — worth it?

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- How important is the UEFA Nations League, actually?
- The parade in Spain
- Gavi getting insulted during Spain’s victory celebrations
- Joselu not getting the 9
- .. Does that mean Kylian Mbappe goes to Real Madrid?
- Is Mbappe worth the baggage?
- Goncalo Ramos
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics.
