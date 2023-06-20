 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Mbappe’s talent vs his baggage — worth it?

Kiyan and Diego also discuss Gavi’s treatment at Spain’s celebrations, and more.

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
France v Greece: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • How important is the UEFA Nations League, actually?
  • The parade in Spain
  • Gavi getting insulted during Spain’s victory celebrations
  • Joselu not getting the 9
  • .. Does that mean Kylian Mbappe goes to Real Madrid?
  • Is Mbappe worth the baggage?
  • Goncalo Ramos
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

