Daily Thread: 21 June 2023

Numero Cartoce*

J9 -> J14*. Welcome Joselu to the greatest club in the world!

Goodbye Lunin?

Everyone seems to be clamoring for a new forward (goodbye Kolo Muani interest), but the club seems to be cooking for another GK. Will David Soria be our new backup keeper?

‼️ Talks continue between Real Madrid, Getafe and David Soria’s representative.



The coaching staff want him. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/cvfpkUSmn8 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 20, 2023

Well This Is Interesting...

Recent rumors that Dani Ceballos will renew his contract have continued to build. Today’s reports stating that Dani will renew with a 4-year contract and Carlo’s declaration that Modric will play less. I’m still skeptical that a Ceballos renewal doesn’t involve a midfield departure...

| Carlo Ancelotti has been fundamental - he has convinced Dani Ceballos to renew. He has promised him he will be an important player next season. Luka Modrić will play much less. @relevo pic.twitter.com/ECMto0Aqei — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 20, 2023

