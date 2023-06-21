 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 21 June 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Numero Cartoce*

J9 -> J14*. Welcome Joselu to the greatest club in the world!

Goodbye Lunin?

Everyone seems to be clamoring for a new forward (goodbye Kolo Muani interest), but the club seems to be cooking for another GK. Will David Soria be our new backup keeper?

Well This Is Interesting...

Recent rumors that Dani Ceballos will renew his contract have continued to build. Today’s reports stating that Dani will renew with a 4-year contract and Carlo’s declaration that Modric will play less. I’m still skeptical that a Ceballos renewal doesn’t involve a midfield departure...

GIFs

