OFFICIAL: Toni Kroos signs contract extension with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have officially announced Toni Kroos’ contract extension. The German midfielder will stay in the club at least for another season as his new deal expires in the summer of 2024.

Kroos’ contract extension was expected and it was all a matter of making it official. The midfielder play at a high level this season and proved to have enough fuel in the tank for one more year, although it would be ideal for Carlo Ancelotti to keep managing it the proper way in order to keep developing the younger midfielders.

With Kroos now signed to that extension, Real Madrid still have to officially confirm what happens with both Dani Ceballos and Luka Modric. It looks like both of them could stay, but that would leave Ancelotti with seven midfielders for three spots, which might be too many for him to manage considering that young players like Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde and Bellingham all need minutes.