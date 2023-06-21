Managing Madrid Podcast: A portrait of Real Madrid’s new superstar, Jude Bellingham

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Seb Stafford-Bloor discuss:

Seb’s article about Jude Bellingham in The Athletic ( linked here )

) Bellingham the person, not the footballer

Why his personality, charisma, humility, really matters

How blown away we were with his Real Madrid presentation

His ‘combative’ side

Birmingham retiring his no.22 shirt

What could he improve on at Real Madrid?

Is Bellingham a ‘new breed’ of British footballer?

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB)