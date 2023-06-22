Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Vinícius Tobias to stay

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

Would it be the right decision to keep Vinícius Tobias for another season?

The reported details in Real Madrid’s loan agreement with Shakhtar

Lucas Vázquez ending his contract in 2024

Will Vinícius Tobias hinder other promising fullbacks in the academy?

Did Raúl drop him because of his contract ending?

The possibilities of Vinícius Tobias featuring for the first team next season

LaLiga Promises: Alberto Ruiz and Esteban Granero

Would Joselu, Arribas and Álvaro be good enough to win us trophies?

And more.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)