Jose Juninho Edition: 22 June 2023

“I am Jose Mourinho...I arrive with all my qualities and defects.” “If you don’t have a dog to go hunting with, but you have a cat — you take the cat. No? You can’t go out alone...With a dog you hunt more — you hunt better.” “If you are not able to coach the big players, you are not able to coach anyone. It’s very important for a coach to understand, you are not going to teach them how to play football. You are not going to teach Ronaldo how to take a free-kick, you are not going to teach Ibra how to hold the ball on his chest, you are not going to teach Drogba how to attack the first post and score in the air. You are going to teach them how to play football, in that team.”

Trouble in Belgium

Recent frustrations seem to have Thibaut Courtois debating his continuation with the Belgium NT. I haven’t fully followed this story, but can Belgium afford to lose arguably their best / second best player?

KYYYYYLLLLIIIIIAAAAANNNN

News from the normally reliable JLS (and further news from ESPN’s Rodrigo Faez) has proclaimed that summer 2023 is Kylian Mbappe or bust! I personally disagree with this approach but to paraphrase a RM account at some point it’s a question on whether we trust the board.

2 weeks ago this is was not true.



Now - yes. And this fact tell you many thing without saying details.



If after everything happened Real Madrid still see Mbappe as No 1 target and don’t work in alternatives, it’s because they that now the thing is different. https://t.co/hdmSzSY2pT — La Saeta Rubia (@LSR_RM) June 21, 2023

The Prodigy — Xabi Alonso

I feel like this is reported every few months or maybe it’s just stuff I’ve seen / said on MM a few times. Xabi Alonso seems to be the plan for 2024. With recent Carlo to Brazil news, would you risk hiring Xabi now?

BREAKING: Real Madrid plan to hire Xabi Alonso after Ancelotti leaves in 2024. @BILD pic.twitter.com/8HmT3P4Jzi — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 21, 2023

