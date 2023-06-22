Real Madrid extend Vinicius Tobias’ loan deal -report

Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk have extended Vinicius Tobias’ loan deal with Los Blancos and the Brazilian defender will stay with Castilla for another season, according to a report published on MARCA. A significant change has been made to this deal though, as Real Madrid’s option to buy Vinicius Tobias has now been increased to €15 million, per that same report.

Madrid did not see enough from Tobias during the 2022-2023 to trigger that €10 million option, but it seems that they still believe he can turn things around and show better potential, hence that decision to extend this loan deal.

Vinicius Tobias will have to show significant improvement this upcoming campaign if he wants to be a Real Madrid player by the summer of 2024. He’s still young and he still has time to figure it out. Whether he manages to do that or not remains to be seen.