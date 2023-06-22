Real Madrid face tough start and end in LaLiga 2023-2024

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has revealed the calendar for the 2023-2024 season of LaLiga, the top division of Spanish football. The season will kick off on August 11th and end on May 26th, with 38 matchdays and 380 matches.

Real Madrid, who finished second last season behind Barcelona, will have a challenging start and end to their campaign, as they will face Athletic Club in San Mamés in their opening match and Real Betis in the Santiago Bernabéu in their final match. The first Clásico of the season will take place on October 29th in the Estadio Olímpico de Montjuic, where Barcelona will play their home games while the Camp Nou undergoes renovation works.

The Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid will be played on September 24th in the Cívitas Metropolitano and on February 4th in the Civitas Metropolitano. Other notable fixtures for Real Madrid include Sevilla at home on February 25th, Valencia away on March 3rd, Villarreal away on May 19th, and Real Sociedad at home on September 17th.

Real Madrid will also have to cope with five FIFA international breaks during the season, as well as their participation in the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey. The club will hope to improve on their performance last season, where they lost the league title to Barcelona by 10 points and were eliminated by Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The full calendar for LaLiga 2023-2024 can be found on the official website of RFEF.