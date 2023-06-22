OFFICIAL: Marta Corredera leaves Real Madrid

The club has announced that Marta Corredera will be leaving Real Madrid after 3 years at the club. The defender played 43 matches and scored 2 goals for the white club, out of which most were in the 2020/21 season.

Corredera played only 2 matches under Alberto Toril, before announcing her pregnancy in mid-season of 2021/22. Under David Aznar, the experienced defender had barely played on her natural position. She could be seen at almost any part of the pitch, including the midfield and sometimes right wing. Nevertheless, she was the first option in the line-up in the first season in which she scored both of the goals.

The 31-year-old left back hasn’t played since December 16, 2021. Her last match was the last Champions League group stage game, played against Zhytlobud-1 Kharkiv, Marta played full 90 minutes. Later on, in the second season of “Un Sueño Real” docu series, the fans found out that her teammates didn’t know the real reason for her unavailability until mid-January of 2022. Since then, she has been on maternity leave, still recovering.

“My coach congratulated me and hugged me when I told him I was pregnant, sending me messages from that moment on to find out how everything was going, acknowledging that when you are pregnant, the fear of what will happen to your professional career has a lot to do with it, how you take it the sports environment.”

There were a lot of unexpected obstacles in her post-partum recovery, mainly connected to the lack of cooperation of her muscles. In a recent interview with AFE about mixing maternity and professional football, the defender confessed how difficult the recovery has been.

“It’s difficult to accept that you go from playing a European competition game to having nausea and dizziness that do not even allow you to get up. It has been very hard but working together with specialists I am already in the recovery phase, both physically and psychologically.

We wish Marta all the best in the future, as a professional footballer and as a mother.