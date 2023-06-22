Mijatovic: “Real Madrid is always obliged to strengthen itself, but it depends on the market”

Former Real Madrid striker Pedja Mijatovic shared some of his views at the 2023/24 LaLiga season calendar draw, which took place on Thursday at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Mijatovic, who is a Real Madrid legend, was one of the guests at the 2023/24 LaLiga season calendar draw. He spoke to the media about his expectations for the new season, which will kick off on August 11th.

Mijatovic feels that Real Madrid’s ‘big summer’ won’t be this year, but rather in 2024.

“Real Madrid is always obliged to strengthen itself, but it depends on the market and the economics,” Mijatovic said “But next year will be a transition year, since the strong year, where they will hit the market very strongly, will be 2024. That’s my feeling. The stadium will be done, and they are obliged to come out strong in the summer of 2024, with a new project. For now, it is what it is”

He also commented on Kylian Mbappe, the star that Real Madrid are pursuing to sign.

“The people of the club know perfectly well what Real Madrid wants, and Real Madrid always wants great footballers,” he said. “And Mbappe is already great. And if he comes, he will be even more great. It would be very positive for Real Madrid and for the kid.“