Real Madrid interested in Turkish 18-year-old Arda Guler

Arda Guler is an 18-year-old Turkish football player for Fenerbahçe, who plays primarily as a right winger cutting in on his left foot. The teenager has a release clause of 18 million euros and has attracted interest from the Premier League, Sevilla, Barcelona, Milan, and Dortmund. According to a report from MARCA, Real Madrid have been tracking the youngster for an extended period of time and would be prepared to make an offer to sign the talented teenager.

The idea from the leaders at Real Madrid would be to have Guler start as a reinforcement for Raul’s Castilla and take a path similar to the first team like the path carved by Casemiro, Valverde, Rodrygo, Reinier, and others.

Despite signing the likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo, Militao, Camavinga, Tchouameni, and others in recent seasons, Madrid is now preparing the next generation of young talents which will be led by the Endrick acquisition. Guler may end up being the next addition to that list if Madrid can ward off the competition and prove to the Turk that the Spanish capital has the best tools to aid his development and further his career.