Jose Juninho Edition: 23 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Jesuninho!

————————

“I’m more than unhappy. Unhappy is a nice word.” “They have to enjoy playing for me and playing for Chelsea...but they don’t have to love me” “When they have someone who has won four PL titles [ or 50+ rec posts and 2K+ threads], I’ll be number two. For this moment, Judas, is number one” “It is not a conspiracy, it is fact. I speak facts. If not, I need big glasses”

#FreeMourinho

“¿Juni - no tiene límites su vanidad?” A King Has No Friends Just Followers and Foe.

This Time It’s Different*

According to reports, PSG actually wants to sell Mbappe this summer if he does not renew his contract in the upcoming weeks. Recent reports from PSG Community (an account that is deemed reliable by PSG fans for reporting details ahead of time like Luis Enrique to PSG, and Mbappe’s renewal) says Madrid may pay 200M + 50 add-ons for Mbappe this summer. But I’m not yet ready to start the Juninho Calafat edition.

‼️ The Emir has approved the sale of Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid have the money READY. Talks are yet to begin between clubs, as Real Madrid await the exact asking price. @ellarguero pic.twitter.com/pFfwkVbpst — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 23, 2023

BREAKING: Mbappé is expected to arrive THIS summer. @SERDeportivos pic.twitter.com/29Kuh77dnS — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 22, 2023

| Pending further confirmation: Kylian Mbappé and PSG, it’s over. The Frenchman will leave PSG and join Real Madrid this summer for € 200M + € 50M add-ons. [@psgcommunity_] pic.twitter.com/7PWrCLshBP — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 22, 2023

BRIEF INTERMISSION:

“For a player like Mbappe, when you speak about the future, you don’t need to say what he’s going to be like in five years’ time, in 10 years’ time. Just focus on now. He’s absolutely incredible. I think going by his age and [and considering] the age of Cristiano, of Messi, [both] over 30, Neymar is 27... when you go to the market level and age is also a factor, I think he’s the most valuable player in the world. In a hypothetical transfer, he’s the most expensive player in football now. In terms of his qualities, [he is] unbelievable. One word is enough. INCROYABLE” - Jose Mourinho on Mbappe

BACK TO SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING:

Not trying to feed into these debates cause I legitimately don’t care. My life is too short for internet beef (and maybe MM should go vegan). But I found this pretty interesting.

Here are the names, 92% votes are for Ceballos, that's why i didn't reveal them before just to see unbiasness. Ceballos is damn underrated man https://t.co/Folp9EWSmC pic.twitter.com/iCtwDFvLqm — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) June 22, 2023

TRUST THE YUTES

Real has their sights on another wunderkid christend by Mesuit as the next great 10. Let’s see how this plays out.

Arda Güler situation:



• Player dreams of joining Real Madrid

• Real Madrid want to sign him now and let him develop in Turkey on loan for 1 year

• Player wants to join now

• Real Madrid will try to convince him of their plan.@albandemir #rmalive pic.twitter.com/snfHqKFxMW — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 22, 2023

I Just Thought This Looked Cool

GIFS

Baila aunque no quieran lo que hagas