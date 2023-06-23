 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jose Juninho Edition: 23 June 2023

All Hail Jose Juninho

By Juninho
Real Madrid’s new coach Portuguese Jose Photo credit should read DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

“I’m more than unhappy. Unhappy is a nice word.”

“They have to enjoy playing for me and playing for Chelsea...but they don’t have to love me”

“When they have someone who has won four PL titles [ or 50+ rec posts and 2K+ threads], I’ll be number two. For this moment, Judas, is number one”

“It is not a conspiracy, it is fact. I speak facts. If not, I need big glasses”

#FreeMourinho

“¿Juni - no tiene límites su vanidad?” A King Has No Friends Just Followers and Foe.

This Time It’s Different*

According to reports, PSG actually wants to sell Mbappe this summer if he does not renew his contract in the upcoming weeks. Recent reports from PSG Community (an account that is deemed reliable by PSG fans for reporting details ahead of time like Luis Enrique to PSG, and Mbappe’s renewal) says Madrid may pay 200M + 50 add-ons for Mbappe this summer. But I’m not yet ready to start the Juninho Calafat edition.

For a player like Mbappe, when you speak about the future, you don’t need to say what he’s going to be like in five years’ time, in 10 years’ time. Just focus on now. He’s absolutely incredible.

I think going by his age and [and considering] the age of Cristiano, of Messi, [both] over 30, Neymar is 27... when you go to the market level and age is also a factor, I think he’s the most valuable player in the world.

In a hypothetical transfer, he’s the most expensive player in football now.

In terms of his qualities, [he is] unbelievable. One word is enough. INCROYABLE” - Jose Mourinho on Mbappe

Not trying to feed into these debates cause I legitimately don’t care. My life is too short for internet beef (and maybe MM should go vegan). But I found this pretty interesting.

TRUST THE YUTES

Real has their sights on another wunderkid christend by Mesuit as the next great 10. Let’s see how this plays out.

I Just Thought This Looked Cool

GIFS

Baila aunque no quieran lo que hagas

