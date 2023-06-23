OFFICIAL: Ceballos signs new contract with Real Madrid

Midfielder Dani Ceballos has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid, one which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027, the club announced on their website. Ceballos’ entourage suggested the possibility of him potentially leaving on a one-year loan deal this summer, according to a report from El Chiringuito.

Ceballos has earned this contract extension. He was a useful midfielder for Real Madrid last season and some could argue that he should’ve played more minutes down the road. If he ends up signing this new deal, it will be interesting to see if Los Blancos end up using him or decide to send him on a loan.

Ceballos is clearly concerned about his role this upcoming season. He will likely be the team’s seventh midfielder, which means that he would have to wait for his opportunity behind veterans like Modric and Kroos. That doesn’t sound too promising with Ancelotti as the coach, so a loan deal would make sense.