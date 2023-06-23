 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Barcelona + Real Madrid combined XI

Kiyan and Diego go through a lengthy Spanish football mailbag

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Ochaita, shamefully still being allowed by Real Madrid
  • Racism towards James Nnaji
  • Barcelona and Real Madrid combined XI
  • Brahim Diaz vs Gavi
  • Barca’s starting midfield next season
  • Yusuf Demir
  • Was Bartomeu incompetent or a Madridista?
  • What is Kylian Mbappe worth? How likely is this deal to go down this summer?*
  • Politics and football
  • And much more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

