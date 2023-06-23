Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Barcelona + Real Madrid combined XI

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Ochaita, shamefully still being allowed by Real Madrid

Racism towards James Nnaji

Barcelona and Real Madrid combined XI

Brahim Diaz vs Gavi

Barca’s starting midfield next season

Yusuf Demir

Was Bartomeu incompetent or a Madridista?

What is Kylian Mbappe worth? How likely is this deal to go down this summer?*

Politics and football

And much more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

