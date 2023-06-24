 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jesuninho Vallejo Edition: 24 June 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Jesuninho!

————————

“Cristiano [Ronaldo] has to win the Ballon d’Or, not because he was the highest goal scorer, which he already was last season, but because his goals were worth a title.”

“The negative side of football. The negative side of our society. People sometimes go to football and bring to it the negative aspects of our society.”

“I think the best place to work in football is England.”

“I’m not afraid to lose my job, and when you’re not afraid, you don’t feel any pressures. You are not too worried; you can express yourself in a different way. It makes you better, I think.”

It’s not important how we play. If you have a Ferrari and I have a small car, to beat you in a race I have to break your wheel or put sugar in your tank.

Look, I’m not Harry Potter. He is magical, but in reality, there is no magic. Magic is fiction and football is real.

Managing Mbappe

With everyday there’s more and more Mbappe news. PSGCommunity continues to disrupt Football Twitter by stating the deal is done and major French media will pick it up in the upcoming days, but we’ll have to just wait and see. The numbers for Mbappe whether this year or next summer are going to be massive.

BRIEF INTERMISSION:

SUMMERTIME!!!

The boys are enjoying their summers with fashion fits, wild trips, and family time.

VINICIUS IS BACK

Another loan for Vinicius Tobias. Hopefully, he can take full advantage of this opportunity and earn himself a spot on the 1st team next year!

GIFS

Baila aunque no quieran lo que hagas

I’m Just An Extreme Example Of What A Working Man Can Achieve.” - Thomas Shelby

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid