Jesuninho Vallejo Edition: 24 June 2023

Managing Mbappe

With everyday there’s more and more Mbappe news. PSGCommunity continues to disrupt Football Twitter by stating the deal is done and major French media will pick it up in the upcoming days, but we’ll have to just wait and see. The numbers for Mbappe whether this year or next summer are going to be massive.

Kylian Mbappé will ask Real Madrid for a signing bonus around €100-125 million (happened last year) if he decides to fulfil his contract and arrive for free in 2024. @marca pic.twitter.com/YkElYN1hdz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 23, 2023

️| Florentino Pérez has a great relationship with the higher-ups in Qatar, this could facilitate a Kylian Mbappé move to Real Madrid. @Romain_Molina pic.twitter.com/SyFDsfIU9r — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 23, 2023

If Real Madrid make "a satisfying offer" for Kylian Mbappé, PSG will ACCEPT it. @AndiOnrubia #rmalive pic.twitter.com/YzTnsYb2x4 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 23, 2023

❗️Rodrygo will feature in the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game by Major League Baseball. pic.twitter.com/9FT9U4z5nP — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 23, 2023

⭐️ Rodrygo with Jimmy Butler, Neymar & Neymar’s son. pic.twitter.com/HrQ4D62dDJ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 23, 2023

VINICIUS IS BACK

Another loan for Vinicius Tobias. Hopefully, he can take full advantage of this opportunity and earn himself a spot on the 1st team next year!

️| Vinicius Tobias stays at Real Madrid — HERE WE GO. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/ScCMpKn1WD — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 23, 2023

