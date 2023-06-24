Managing Madrid Podcast: The Calculated Mbappe Clan

On this Patron episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga

The influence of Kylian’s mother, Fayza Lamari

Deciphering the calculated moves made by the Mbappe environment over the past two years

Reputational damage following the PSG renewal

Image rights and PR issues

What would it take for Real Madrid fans that are not pro-Mbappe to get on board? What would you like to hear from the player?

Talking transitions - do young players still have to earn their spot?

and more...

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)