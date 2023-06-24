Managing Madrid Podcast: The Mbappe Debate Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Best place to sit in the Bernabeu

Was Carlo Ancelotti’s strategy different this season from last season?

Kylian Mbappe’s best position and is he a concern from a tactical fit? *

How ‘in the wrong’ was he to reject Real Madrid in the past?

Is it a good idea to pay for him now on the last year of his contract as oppose to waiting until next summer?

Arda Guler

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)