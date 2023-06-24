Achraf Hakimi’s agent: “If Real Madrid want him we will listen”

Achraf Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camaño delivered some interesting quotes in an interview with AS, where he discussed the future of the defender.

“Achraf has been away from Real Madrid for the last five years but Madrid is always home for the academy players, that’s where his heart is, that’s where he grew up. Today we must think about PSG because that’s his club, but if Madrid want Achraf some day we will listen. If you ask him, you will definitely see that he’s a Real Madrid fan, but PSG is now his club,” said Camaño.

The Spanish agent also revealed that Kylian Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamari tried to recruit Achraf Hakimi for her agency. Camaño also had some interesting words about Real Madrid’s hierarchy and how different PSG’s own chain of command is.

“In Madrid the ones in charge are the ones who have to be in charge and it that’s how it’s supposed to be, as it happens in most European clubs. I don’t know if Mbappe is in charge as much as people say, but you get that feeling after reading some of the reports. I can’t imagine that happening in Madrid, especially after what happened in recent years with players like Cristiano and so on. Real Madrid’s president is the one in charge,” he added.