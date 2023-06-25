Real Madrid and Barcelona competing for Arda Guler signing -report

Real Madrid and Barcelona are competing for the signing of Turkish sensation Arda Guler, who has a €17.5 million release clause on his contract with Fenerbahce, according to a report published on AS this Sunday. More than 12 other teams are interested in Guler, per that same report.

Guler is keen on leaving his club now and it is clear that his release clause is a very affordable one if his potential is as high as it seems. Guler is an attacking midfielder who often plays on the right flank of a four-man midfield line, even if the number 10 role is likely the best one for him.

He is just 18 years old, so he still needs to keep developing and improving as a player while gaining experience at the highest level. Even if Real Madrid were to win the race for his signing, Guler would likely play for Castilla —or for another club on a loan deal— for a while.