CONFIRMED lineups: Eldense vs Castilla; Time, TV channels and how to watch online

It’s time for the most important game of the season for Real Madrid Castilla. After picking up an impressive 69 points and scoring 58 goals in 38 league games, as well as completing an incredible remontada in the mini-Cláisco, tonight’s showdown will decide who gets promoted to the Segunda División. Castilla are the best away team in the division, but will still have to do something no one else has managed this season: defeat Eldense at the Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat.

This is the first time in weeks that Sergio Arribas is considered ready to start. Many expected this to result in Nico Paz being dropped to the bench, despite the Argentinian’s impressive recent form. Instead, Raúl opts to start both, with Rafel Obrador returning at left-back. This leaves regulars Peter Federico and Álvaro Martin to be sacrificed from the line-up. Apart from this, there are no major surprises.

Castilla starting XI: Luis López – Pablo Ramón, Álvaro Carrillo, Rafa Marín, Marvel, Rafel Obrador – Mario Martín, Carlos Dotor – Nico Paz, Sergio Arribas, Álvaro Rodríguez.

If the game ends in a draw after full time, extra time will be played. However, if the extra time also ends in a draw, we won’t see a penalty shootout. In this case, the rules state that the team that finished highest in their group will advance. Castilla and Eldense took the same number of points after 38 games, but the latter finished second in their group, while Castilla only managed third place. Also, away goals don’t count. In other words: Castilla must win tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRIMERA RFEF

Date: June 25, 2023

Time: 20:00 CEST, 02:00 pm EST.

Venue: Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat, Elda (Alicante), Spain.

Available Streaming: InSports TV, Real Madrid TV*

*Usually only for people living in Spain.