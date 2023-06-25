 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 25 June 2023

By Juninho
/ new
Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Joselu Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Jesuninho!

————————

Managing Mbappe. 2.0

FUTURE MANAGER?

CURRENT STAR

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid