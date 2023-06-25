Daily Thread: 25 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Managing Mbappe. 2.0

️| At Real Madrid there are many who believe Mbappé will finally come. @relevo pic.twitter.com/xfRzicFzbM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 25, 2023

FUTURE MANAGER?

“Would you coach Real Madrid or Barça if one day you left Arsenal?”



Mikel Arteta: “Spain is my country. I have been away for many years & at some point it could be an option to return to La Liga. But now [Arsenal].” @marca pic.twitter.com/8Gg1oiHuaE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 25, 2023

️| In Real Madrid, many people say that Ancelotti’s approach in matches is too classic & not daring enough. @Romain_Molina pic.twitter.com/nMLWaAA9Lv — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 24, 2023

CURRENT STAR

Vinicius renewed his contract last year and it will be official in the coming days. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/RTZ6La7tyQ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 25, 2023

⭐️ Real Madrid are very clear about it: Vinicius is the club's franchise. He's the star. They want to make it very clear to everyone. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/6lE31nLwRI — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 25, 2023