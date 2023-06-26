Zinedine Zidane: “I miss the adrenaline of training at the highest level”

Zinedine Zidane hasn’t done any coaching since he left Real Madrid in the summer of 2020. The Real Madrid legend, has revealed his desire to return to coaching in an exclusive interview with Téléfoot, where he also discussed many interesting subjects.

Zinedine Zidane is one of the most respected figures in world football, both as a player and as a coach. The 51-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Friday, has won everything there is to win in the game, including the World Cup, the European Championship, the Champions League and several domestic trophies.

But Zidane wants to continue his passion for football. In an exclusive interview with Téléfoot, he opened up about his future plans, his admiration for Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, and Real Madrid’s new signing, Jude Bellingham.

Zidane on his future

Zidane has been linked with several clubs since he left Real Madrid, including the French National team, PSG, Juventus and even his former club Bordeaux. But he has not found the right project yet and is still waiting for the right opportunity.

“I hope to coach again soon. I need that adrenaline. I’ve been missing it for maybe two years now, but it will come. You can’t live without football when you love it. When you’re passionate, the passion remains intact. There are periods when you’re more calm. I need that too.”

Zidane also said that he would not rule out coaching in France, where he has never worked before. He said he knows what he wants and what he doesn’t want and that he is ready for any challenge.

“I don’t forbid myself anything. You have to feel things, want them. I know what I want today and what I don’t want. I just tell myself that if this break is there, it’s because it has to be there. You have to accept what comes and we’ll see later. I hope I can coach again soon.”

Zidane on Benzema

Zidane has a special bond with Karim Benzema, who he coached at Real Madrid.

“If there is a player who lifts me out of my chair, it is Karim Benzema,” Zidane said. “Maybe Luka Modric too, players who, when they have the ball, you think they are going to lose it, but they don’t. They always get away with it.”

Zidane on Mbappé

Zidane is a big fan of Kylian Mbappé, who has been linked with Real Madrid for many years. He said that the PSG star is a unique talent who can make a difference in any team.

“I hope that one day he wins the Ballon d’Or and I hope that he wins a lot of titles,” Zidane said. “What he does is fantastic for the French team and for PSG, his club. I’m a fan of Mbappé.”

Zidane on Jude Bellingham

Zidane also spoke about Real Madrid’s new number five, Jude Bellingham.

“He’s an important player, he’s a player with a great future and he’s ready to play for Real Madrid,” Zidane said of Real Madrid’s new signing. “I was with him watching the Champions League final in Paris against Liverpool.”