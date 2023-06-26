Managing Madrid Podcast: Re-doing Real Madrid’s transfers; PLUS a devastating Castilla loss

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part One: Re-doing Real Madrid’s transfer with Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse

Quick thoughts on Castilla loss

Raul Gonzalez’s mistakes

Standouts and poor performers

Zinedine Zidane’s quote about the evolution of football

Should Antonio Rudiger have been signed?

Should Alvaro Odriozola have been brought back from Fiorentina?

Was Reece James attainable last summer?

Should we have signed Mazraoui?

Should we have taken a gamble on Joao Cancelo?

Reflecting on the Martin Odegaard sale

A crazy exodus in 2020 - 2021

Should we have kept Achraf Hakimi?

Sergio Reguilon

The absolutely ridiculous summer of 2019 - 2020

Theo Hernandez

Cristiano Ronaldo

Gareth Bale

And so much more.

Part Two: Castilla Corner with Ruben Skjerping and Hridyam Arora

Explaining why Castilla were eliminated with a draw

The importance of conceding just before half time

Another Arribas tribute

Obrador’s fantastic first half

The number of free kicks without yellow cards

Álvaro’s performance

Óscar Aranda

How happy should we be with Raúl’s work?

What to expect from Castilla next season

Trying to look at the positives – are there any advantages to not being promoted?

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)