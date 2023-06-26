Managing Madrid Podcast: Re-doing Real Madrid’s transfers; PLUS a devastating Castilla loss

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR HOUSTON PODCAST
LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR DALLAS PODCAST
AUDIO:
VIDEO:
This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.
Part One: Re-doing Real Madrid’s transfer with Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse
- Quick thoughts on Castilla loss
- Raul Gonzalez’s mistakes
- Standouts and poor performers
- Zinedine Zidane’s quote about the evolution of football
- Should Antonio Rudiger have been signed?
- Should Alvaro Odriozola have been brought back from Fiorentina?
- Was Reece James attainable last summer?
- Should we have signed Mazraoui?
- Should we have taken a gamble on Joao Cancelo?
- Reflecting on the Martin Odegaard sale
- A crazy exodus in 2020 - 2021
- Should we have kept Achraf Hakimi?
- Sergio Reguilon
- The absolutely ridiculous summer of 2019 - 2020
- Theo Hernandez
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Gareth Bale
- And so much more.
Part Two: Castilla Corner with Ruben Skjerping and Hridyam Arora
- Explaining why Castilla were eliminated with a draw
- The importance of conceding just before half time
- Another Arribas tribute
- Obrador’s fantastic first half
- The number of free kicks without yellow cards
- Álvaro’s performance
- Óscar Aranda
- How happy should we be with Raúl’s work?
- What to expect from Castilla next season
- Trying to look at the positives – are there any advantages to not being promoted?
- And more.
Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)
Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)
Loading comments...