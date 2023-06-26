Pirri will be named Real Madrid’s Honorary President in the next meeting

Real Madrid legend Jose Martinez ‘Pirri’ will be the club’s next Honorary President after the passing of Amancio Amaro, club sources told Managing Madrid. Pirri will be named in the next meeting of the board with the socios, which is expected to take place in October.

Pirri was one of the key players of that Real Madrid in the ye-ye era, a team which conquered the sixth European Cup for the club in 1966 with 11 Spanish players in the starting lineup.

Pirri was a legendary midfielder born in 1945, so he’s 78 years old. He was destined to be the club’s next Honorary President after Di Stefano, Gento and Amancio were in charge of that role for the last decade.

As one of the best midfielders in club history, it’s good to see Pirri Martinez getting the recognition he deserves as a Real Madrid legend.