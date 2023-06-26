OFFICIAL: Modric signs contract extension with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have officially announced Luka Modric’s contract extension with the club. The Croatian midfielder will stay in the club at least until the summer of 2024. Modric will turn 38 years old this September, so this one could be his last contract with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos now have seven midfielder on their roster. Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Ceballos and Bellingham will all fight for minutes, so it will be interesting to see how coach Carlo Ancelotti manages his squad going forward. Who will play in the big games? Will Ancelotti keep trusting his veterans and benching the young players against elite opposition?

Either way, Modric will likely accept whatever role he’s given. He played at a high level last season and while it’s certain that he’s no longer the player he once was in terms of consistency, he can still be a useful asset.