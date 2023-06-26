Open Thread: June 26, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch Lord of the Rings with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

For Real Madrid

We Love You Luka!

Understand Luka Modrić received one of biggest salary proposals ever in football from Saudi.



He decided to turn down the bid with the utmost respect. ⛔️



There’s only one reason: he wants play, fight and win again at the club of his life Real Madrid. ⚪️✨



Modrić, 2024. pic.twitter.com/Gm42BtqBNl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023

Well, There’s a Chance We’ll Get to See Another Big Signing These Next Few Days

ON THIS DAY IN 2009:



Real Madrid announced Cristiano Ronaldo as the new Real Madrid player. pic.twitter.com/Xc1WjaGEl5 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 26, 2023

Well, I Mean, That Was the Plan, No?

‼️⚪️ Carlo Ancelotti is building a Real Madrid team for next season with Tchouaméni as the starting defensive midfielder. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/Azla58nJgG — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 26, 2023

Random

Ah yes! The pajama-like kit which looked awful in sweat. Still, it was something new.