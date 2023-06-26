Luka Modric rejects massive Saudi Arabia offer to stay at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has turned down one of the biggest offers in football history from Saudi Arabia in order to stay at the club he loves, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 37-year-old Croatian star has signed a one-year contract extension with the Spanish giants that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2024. Modric, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, was the subject of interest from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, who reportedly offered him a lucrative salary to join them this summer.

Luka Modric turned down "one of the biggest salary proposals ever in football from Saudi," per @FabrizioRomano



What a man.

However, Modric respectfully rejected the proposal and decided to remain loyal to Real Madrid, the club he joined in 2012 and where he has won five Champions League titles.

Real Madrid announced the Croatian’s extension today, while Modric confirmed his decision on his Twitter account with the message “Home Sweet Home. #Modric2024”. He also spoke about his future at Real Madrid to the media during international duty last week, stating: “I’ve decided my future, the choice is very clear in my mind — but I won’t say or announce anything today”. He added: “I feel very good physically and mentally. I want to play, fight and win again at the club of my life.”

Modric’s contract extension is a boost for Real Madrid, although it does raises questions on how it will affect the playing time of some of the younger midfielders like Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, and Jude Bellingham. It will be interesting to see how Carlo Ancelotti will juggle next season’s midfield.