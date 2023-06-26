Real Madrid “cautiously optimistic” on Kylian Mbappe deal—report

Real Madrid reportedly feels that a deal for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe could be completed this summer, as per a report from ESPN. The club is cautiously optimistic, despite little to no progress on a deal for the striker since Mbappe announced his decision to reject the optional year on his contract on June 12th. A protracted summer saga is not anticipated, according to the report, which is supported by Le Parisien’s report this morning stating that Qatar wants Mbappe to make a decision now; whether to renew or leave immediately.

There have been various figures mentioned regarding the price tag for Mbappe, but most believe that PSG would demand around €200-€250 million. Including bonuses, commissions, salary, and other miscellaneous payments, the total package could exceed €300 million. Given the previous aftermath with Mbappe, it will be interesting to see if Madrid maintains the stance on the breakdown of image rights (typically 50/50 between player and club) and where Mbappe fits within the salary hierarchy, considering the rise of Vinicius Junior’s role and his influence as the team’s “franchise player.”

If a deal is to be completed, it seems that all parties would prefer to have contracts signed and finalized before the month of August. In the coming weeks, the football world will eagerly await the outcome as Real Madrid and PSG navigate the complexities of potentially securing Kylian Mbappe’s highly anticipated transfer.