Managing Madrid Podcast: Modric, Mbappe, transfers, lineups

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Ali Elfakharany discuss:

Why Real Madrid fans should be optimistic for the future

Should Luka Modric have been renewed?

What does his continuation mean for Carlo Ancelotti’s lineup selections next season?

Kylian Mbappe plan B

Will Ancelotti start Bellingham as a fourth midfielder?

If not Real Madrid, where is Mbappe’s next destination?

Will Mbappe be forgiven by Real Madrid fans?

At what point will Real Madrid find out if they will or won’t get Mbappe, and what options does that leave?

Harry Kane vs Victor Osimhen

Should Real Madrid invest in a right winger?

Arda Guller

Some younger striker options

The problem at right-back

Why Modric is such a unique legend and why his contract is tricky

Where does Brahim Diaz fit?

What is actually Real Madrid’s best starting midfield?

Will the Saudi Arabia money eventually make them the best league in the world?

Will Barcelona and Real Madrid every be privately owned?

Will Saudi ever swoop up Juni Calafat?

And much more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Ali Elfakharani (@alifakharany)